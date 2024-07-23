ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WES. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

WES stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

