ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after buying an additional 609,998 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %
BEAM opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.
In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Beam Therapeutics Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
