ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

