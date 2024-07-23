ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 86,427 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 38.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,676 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $293.50 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $301.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.39.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

