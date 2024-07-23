ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 473,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in V.F. by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,951,000 after acquiring an additional 590,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VFC opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.