ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,103,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after acquiring an additional 359,801 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

