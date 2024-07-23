ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 830 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

