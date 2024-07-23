Public Storage (PSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Public Storage Price Performance
Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $304.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.40. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $314.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Storage
Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage
In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Will This Pet Retailer’s Stock Break Out of the Doghouse?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is This Financial Stock a Bargain Buy After Recent Pullback?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- As the Dollar Stays Strong, These 3 Stocks Will Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.