Public Storage (PSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $304.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.40. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $314.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.64.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

