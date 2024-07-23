Qorvo (QRVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q1 guidance at $0.60-0.80 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.800 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -171.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.88. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.