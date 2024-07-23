Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.60 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,688 shares of company stock worth $4,024,381 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.