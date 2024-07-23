Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.33.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

