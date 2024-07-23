Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.800-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-9.00 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DGX opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.31.

Read Our Latest Report on DGX

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.