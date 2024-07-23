R1 RCM’s (RCM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

RCM stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -166.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.53.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 70,366.3% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after buying an additional 3,530,277 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4,976.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,570,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 2,519,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,459,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

