RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.39 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. RBB Bancorp’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.53.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao purchased 7,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $119,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,567.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

