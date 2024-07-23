Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,067.23.

Shares of REGN opened at $1,069.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,026.92 and its 200 day moving average is $973.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $721.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

