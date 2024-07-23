Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RF. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.34.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Regions Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

