Repligen (RGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY24 guidance at $1.42-1.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.420-1.490 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 518.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.64. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

