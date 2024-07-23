Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Sunday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AYA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$15.12 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$16.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,512.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aya Gold & Silver

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. In other news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$78,664.48. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,113 shares of company stock worth $399,686. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.