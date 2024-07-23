Research Analysts Set Expectations for Redwire Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Redwire in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Redwire Trading Down 1.1 %

Redwire stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.97. Redwire has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Redwire by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Redwire by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redwire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $176,669.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,708,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,530,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 238,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

