Reviewing QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Roadzen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen N/A N/A N/A QDM International 25.82% 62.31% 31.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Roadzen and QDM International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Roadzen presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 446.45%. Given Roadzen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than QDM International.

Roadzen has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of 6.63, meaning that its share price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roadzen and QDM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $46.72 million 2.68 -$99.67 million N/A N/A QDM International $6.37 million 55.38 $1.57 million $0.13 9.24

QDM International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roadzen.

Summary

QDM International beats Roadzen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About QDM International

(Get Free Report)

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes. The company is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.