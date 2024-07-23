Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

NYSE RIO opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 764,635 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 672,095 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470,073 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.