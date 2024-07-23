RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,597,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4,772.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,175,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $11,996,000. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,299,000 after acquiring an additional 420,428 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

