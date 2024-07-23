Robert W. Baird Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $335.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $263.91 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

