Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,773 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,044.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,037 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.12. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

