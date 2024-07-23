Rocket Lab USA’s (RKLB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.58.

RKLB opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 153.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,965 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 230,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 229,512 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

