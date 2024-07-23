Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Lifted by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after buying an additional 294,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after buying an additional 238,097 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,635,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,222,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $275.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $339.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.