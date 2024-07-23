Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rollins worth $1,500,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Rollins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 3.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Rollins Trading Up 2.4 %

ROL opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.