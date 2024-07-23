Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.30

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.30 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 752.50 ($9.73). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 730 ($9.44), with a volume of 191,471 shares traded.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1,208.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

