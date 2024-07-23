Roth Mkm Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $27.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $265.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

