Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,566,000 after buying an additional 964,898 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $6,619,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $3,881,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 395,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RY opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $112.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

