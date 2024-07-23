Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.46

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $9.99. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 187,003 shares changing hands.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 846.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

