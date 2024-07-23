Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.46

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $9.99. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 187,003 shares changing hands.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Micro-Cap Trust
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.