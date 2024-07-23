Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

