Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.