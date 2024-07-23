Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.77 ($0.05). 459,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,394,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Savannah Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of £67.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

