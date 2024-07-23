Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,194,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 505,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 80,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 42,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,789 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

