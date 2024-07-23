Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 263,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.