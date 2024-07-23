Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,247 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,227,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

