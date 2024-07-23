Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 467,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Weibo by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 46,898 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Weibo in the first quarter worth $140,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 92.7% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Weibo by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

