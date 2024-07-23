Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avient were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,334,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,015,000 after buying an additional 176,273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Avient by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avient by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Avient by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.