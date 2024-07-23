Sei Investments Co. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Truist Financial increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

