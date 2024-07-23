Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 106.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,458 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 91,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $54.94.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

