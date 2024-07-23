Sei Investments Co. Purchases 999 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

