Sei Investments Co. Purchases 999 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of CMCO stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Columbus McKinnon
Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon
In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Columbus McKinnon
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.