Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monro were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 129,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Monro by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

MNRO stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $39.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.16 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

