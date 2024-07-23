Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 732,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

