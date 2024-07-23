Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,276 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CINF opened at $120.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

