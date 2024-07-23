Sei Investments Co. Sells 336 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.89.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $212.10 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.39 and a 200 day moving average of $245.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

