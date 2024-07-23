Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,833 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average is $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

