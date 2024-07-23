Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VMI opened at $279.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $290.15.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

