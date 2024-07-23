SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,681,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,941,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after purchasing an additional 698,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.