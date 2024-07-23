SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,454 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 102.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Ziff Davis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 274,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,472,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

ZD stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. Analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

